A historic building in town has been lit up this week in support of young people in care.

As part of National Care Leavers’ Week, which started on Monday and runs until Sunday, Lynn Corn Exchange is shining in blue this evening (Wednesday) in support.

Cllr Jo Rust, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for people and communities, said: “We know many care leavers have faced difficult experiences throughout their lives. We want to raise awareness of the issues they face and celebrate their achievements.

The Corn Exchange will be lit up blue on Wednesday

“Earlier this year our council signed up to the Care Leaver Covenant as a demonstration of our intention to try to make a positive difference going forward.

“We want to help care leavers be better prepared and supported to live independently, and the Covenant provides a framework for us to develop our local offer to help achieve this.”

The Care Leaver Covenant, which was established in response to the Government’s policy document ‘Keep on Caring’, is a promise made by organisations to provide support to those aged 16-25 to help them to live independently.

The council has already taken some steps to support them, including:

• Offering a council tax discount scheme for care leavers up to age 25

• Providing advice and guidance about housing

• Introducing a guaranteed interview scheme for job vacancies within the council

Cllr Rust added: “It is right to draw attention to National Care Leavers’ Week and I hope many people see the blue façade of the Corn Exchange on Wednesday, October 30 to mark the week.”

Until October 31, the borough council has a survey for care leavers to make sure its services are tailored towards their needs. If you are a care leaver visit www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/careleaverssurvey.

Any young person in care and anyone who is care-experienced can find out more about the support which is already available to them through Norfolk Right Direction, which is a county council app.

It offers a range of information and advice, with links to local service providers. It is available for Apple or Android devices.

The Care Leavers Covenant App is also available to download.