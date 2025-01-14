The West Lynn ferry is currently out of action after a step detached from its landing staircase.

The key transport link, which connects West Lynn to the town centre, ceased operating this morning after the damage.

Discussions have taken place this afternoon to determine whether it could be back up and running by this evening, but longer term repairs mean it will also be out of action tomorrow.

The West Lynn ferry is currently out of action

A West Norfolk Council spokesman said: “Regrettably we have had to take the ferry landing steps out of use which will mean the West Lynn ferry will be out of action for at least today and tomorrow.

“We recommend those who can get home by other means do so but are also trying our hardest to help people tonight.

“Those who have no other means of getting home should arrive to our ferry where we will deploy staff to assist from 5pm.”

Cllr Alex Kemp, who represents the ward, said the steps on the West Lynn side have become “cracked and rusted” in places.

“It is a big worry to me as the local member,” she told the Lynn News.

“The ferry closure is affecting school children and people who work in town.

The site where the West Lynn ferry leaves from

“It is very popular. It is a commuting route into town.”

The ferry normally runs every half hour from Monday to Saturday, 7am to 6pm.

The council website says it provides “a convenient service for commuters and shoppers who wish to avoid travelling and parking in the town centre”.