A Lynn film maker has created his tenth stop-motion series about a mouse’s adventures.

Ian Harding is the mind behind the Zey the Mouse YouTube series, which he has been producing for more than a decade.

Ian said there were “new challenges” when capturing scenes for the five-and-a-half-minute film, which shows Zey being transported into a mystical land where he meets Doodles the Dragon and Genghis the Wizard.

A screenshot from the tenth episode of Zey the Mouse

He said it was also the “most intense” episode he has had to make.

Ian said: “There were new challenges on capturing scenes, holding a broomstick while moving it up and down, using Lego with wires to make characters move.

“This was probably the most intense episode I’ve made, many times I had to re-record scenes.

“As with this medium, things kept falling over and the camera nudged, but I kept my faith, and my passion for stop motion animation helped my strength not to give up.

“I enjoyed making the Chestnut Hall garden and tower, mountains and inside the tower, especially the dinosaur bones on the wall and the miniature parts, and light up a circle of protection which shines dark blue with a piece of acetate sheet.”

Voice actor Ross Patterson played Genghis the Wizard and Doodles the Dragon, Ezmae Ross voiced Valeria the Pagan witch. Ian voices Zey the Mouse.

The film maker said that fans have told him they have enjoyed the episode.