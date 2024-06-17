Hundreds of people celebrated Lynn’s heritage when the popular Hanse Festival returned at the weekend.

The festival, which took place on Sunday, was kicked off by a flag parade through the town centre with The Cambridge Waites, and members of the Lithuanian Society dressed in traditional costume.

A total of 20 pirates turned up for the event in costumes and marched with the parade as well as several students from King’s Lynn Academy (KLA) in uniform who promoted their new school house system by carrying flags with the names on them.

Hanse Festival in Lynn at the weekend. Pictures: Matthew Usher/West Norfolk Council

The parade finished at King’s Staithe Square where there was music and entertainment including dancing and free activities.

Kevin Holland, one of the festival organisers, said: “It was such a good day.

“The sun stayed shining all afternoon and looking at the happy smiles on people's faces I would say that everyone had a really good time.”

The day was well attended with a steady flow of people coming and going throughout the day.

School pupils volunteered to help with the children's activities which saw them make paper boats and take part in competitions like Splat the Rat.

Kevin added: “We were really impressed with them so we would like to give a big thanks to the pupils at KLA.”

On the day, Marriott’s Warehouse hosted more of the cultural side of the festival, with a short film about the Hanse which saw more than 40 people attend.

In the courtyard at Hanse House, actors took on medieval roles, including a stone mason and a soldier who was showing people how to repel the pirates.

Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the Hanse Festival and the organisers are hoping to put on a two-day event to celebrate.

Kevin said: “We have got a lot of volunteers for next year so we are going to start planning in July for next year's event.

“I would like to say thank you to all the businesses that supported this event.”

