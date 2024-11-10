A 20-year-old who was drinking before getting behind the wheel was “anxious” about upcoming exams.

Dylan Fryett, of Summerwood Estate in Great Massingham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving on September 29.

Prosecutor Asif Akram explained that on that date, Fryett was stopped by police on Edward Benefer Way in Lynn due to his Fiat Punto having a defective brake light.

Fryett was caught drink-driving on Edward Benefer Way in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He was asked to carry out a breath test to see if he had been drink-driving, and it came back positive.

He was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for a further test, which showed Fryett had 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Ruth Johnson said: “He had been drinking because his head was not great.

“He was feeling anxious and worried about upcoming exams. He had a few drinks and made the foolish decision to get in the car.”

Ms Johnson explained that Fryett is training to be a firefighter and was worried about his upcoming practical exam.

Fryett was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £396.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £158 and court costs of £85.