Rail passengers faced difficulty getting around West Norfolk yesterday due to issues caused by Storm Bert.

“Significant damage” to overhead cables on the Lynn to London King’s Cross line meant that no trains were running between Lynn and Downham all day on Sunday.

Cables needed repairing in the Watlington area.

No trains were calling at Lynn or Watlington yesterday

These issues continued into the early hours of this morning and rail replacement buses were organised for passengers wanting to travel to and from Watlington and Lynn.

At 8am, Greater Northern told passengers that repairs carried out by Network Rail had been successful and that rail services had begun operating as normal.