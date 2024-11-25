Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Trains halted at Downham Market due to cable damage caused by Storm Bert yesterday as passengers could not travel to Watlington or King’s Lynn

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:22, 25 November 2024

Rail passengers faced difficulty getting around West Norfolk yesterday due to issues caused by Storm Bert.

“Significant damage” to overhead cables on the Lynn to London King’s Cross line meant that no trains were running between Lynn and Downham all day on Sunday.

Cables needed repairing in the Watlington area.

No trains were calling at Lynn or Watlington yesterday
No trains were calling at Lynn or Watlington yesterday

These issues continued into the early hours of this morning and rail replacement buses were organised for passengers wanting to travel to and from Watlington and Lynn.

At 8am, Greater Northern told passengers that repairs carried out by Network Rail had been successful and that rail services had begun operating as normal.

Kings Lynn Traffic and Travel Transport Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE