A large substation transformer weighing more than 178 tonnes will be transported out of Lynn this weekend.

Once installed at National Grid’s substation in Norwich, it will be able to provide renewable energy to homes and businesses.

It will be taken by road to the city from Lynn on Sunday, and will be escorted by the police due to its abnormal size - it is 58 metres long.

The 178-tonne transformer will be driven from Lynn Port to Norwich on Sunday

In comparison to its weight, an African elephant - the largest of all land animals - weighs between two and seven tonnes.

As the transformer will move very slowly at 10mph, officers may temporarily hold traffic where necessary to allow it to safely progress.

Due to the complexity of moving an abnormal load of this size, there will be disruption on the A47 between Lynn and Norwich on Sunday, so drivers are being urged to plan ahead.

The A47 between Lynn and Swaffham will be one of the stretches affected. Picture: Google Maps

The convoy is expected to leave Lynn Port at around 8am and travel using the A47 eastbound carriageway.

The abnormal load will leave the A47 at the Ipswich Road interchange at around midday to complete its journey on local roads.

However, National Highways East has said all timings are subject to change depending on progress.

The A47 westbound carriageway will not be affected and will remain open to all traffic.

To ensure there are minimal delays, some activities will be carried out ahead of the abnormal load movement, including the removal of carriageway signage.

If you have any questions about the movement, you can contact National Grid on 0800 319 6186.

Substation transformers consist of a core and coils immersed in oil in a steel tank.