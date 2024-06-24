The trial of a former head teacher who is accused of harassing a woman is set to start tomorrow.

Greg Hill, who was head of Gaywood’s Howard Junior School when he was first arrested early last year, was charged with two offences last August.

At his first appearance at Norwich Magistrates’ Court in October, he pleaded not guilty to harassment without violence and resisting arrest.

The trial of Greg Hill, the former head teacher of Howard Junior School, gets under way tomorrow

His harassment charge includes a claim that between March 2022 and February 2023, he contacted a woman via Twitter in an attempt to pursue a romantic relationship.

He is also accused of sending WhatsApp messages commenting on her appearance, confronting her in the Gaywood school regarding a grievance she had raised, and requesting that she attend Sandringham with him.

The charge also alleges that he embarrassed her at a school assembly, spoke to her about pursuing a lesbian relationship, took photographs of her vehicle, and confronted her in an aggressive manner.

In February this year, Hill was subsequently charged with breaking bail conditions which required him to notify Norfolk Police of all social media accounts he uses.

He has also denied committing this offence.

Hill, of Valley Way in Fakenham, has denied the allegations from the outset and launched a complaint against Norfolk Police after his arrest on March 6 last year - claiming he had a panic attack during the incident before being kept in custody for 15 hours.

Tomorrow, his three-day trial gets under way at Lynn Magistrates’ Court. Two days of proceedings will take place in the town, before they conclude in Norwich.

An application has been submitted for a Stalking Protection Order to be put in place.

The application claims that Hill spread rumours that he and the alleged victim were in a sexual relationship and that he poses a risk associated with stalking her.