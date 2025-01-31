The family of a father-of-four who died in a crash caused by an 85-year-old speeder hope “lessons may be learnt” about elderly drivers.

Ivo Forde, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on April 5, 2023 after a “powerful” BMW ploughed into his vehicle on the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn.

Its driver, who also died an unrelated death recently, is believed to have run a red light before colliding with Mr Forde’s stationary car while travelling faster than 70mph.

Mary and Ivo Forde with their four children Emily, Libbit, John Henry and Tommy. Picture: Norfolk Police

Brian Allen, who caused the crash, reportedly admitted causing the incident when interviewed by police - but was not charged before he passed away, and no criminal court proceedings took place.

Yesterday, an inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court concluded that Mr Forde, who lived in Burnham Overy Staithe, died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Afterwards, his wife Mary released a tribute which said: “My husband, father of four and grandfather to seven grandchildren died in an accident that should not have happened.

Brain Allen ran a red light at the Hardwick roundabout in Lynn before ploughing into Ivo Forde’s vehicle, killing him instantly

“Whilst stationary, at traffic lights on the Hardwick Roundabout, my husband’s car was hit by an 85-year-old driver travelling at over 70 miles an hour in a powerful BMW.

“My husband died instantly. The driver of the car that killed my husband died recently (20 months after the accident aged 87) before the CPS had charged him with dangerous driving.

“We are thankful that the elderly gentleman did not have to endure the stress of a court hearing, but we are disappointed that this case never came to court.

“We had hoped to highlight the impact that accidents such as my husband's has on families like ours. It is devastating.

“For us, three generations have suffered avoidable loss and great sadness because an elderly driver lost control of an unnecessarily powerful car.

“Families should not be afraid to speak up if it becomes obvious that it is time for a parent or partner to give up driving. Ivo’s death is proof of that.

“My husband, Ivo Forde, was a wonderful man. He was greatly loved by many people and is dreadfully missed by all of us. Over400 people attended his thanksgiving service at Burnham Thorpe.

“For now, we hope that lessons may be learnt and at the very least people could be limited to driving slower, smaller cars once they reach an agreed age.”

Mr Allen also suffered serious injuries following the crash.