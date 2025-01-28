Tributes have been paid to a well-known night shelter trustee who has died after a long and fulfilled life.

Isobel Plumstead, who was a highly valued trustee at the Lynn Night Shelter, died on December 30 at the age of 77 after a battle with lung cancer.

Born in Norwich on July 19, 1947, to businessman John Charles Plumstead and housewife Nancy Plumstead, Isobel was one of five children.

She attended Norwich High School and then to St Hugh’s College at the University of Oxford, before going to The Inns of Court College of Advocacy in London.

During her time studying for the Bar in 1970, she met her husband Nicholas John Coleman, who is now a retired circuit judge, previously a resident of Peterborough Crown Court who is still active on the parole board today.

Isobel always had an interest in law since a young age, stemming from living next door to a police officer. She did work experience in Norwich.

Her interest was put into practice when she became a district judge early on in her judicial career, followed by a long-time role as a family barrister and family judge.

Flora Coleman, Isobel's daughter, said: “Mum was fiercely bright. Having passed the Oxford entrance she received an unconditional offer - she proudly got a level 1 in her S Level history having only read the right book the night before.”

Isobel and Nicholas tied the knot in 1971 before going on to have three children – Tom Plumstead Coleman, Victoria McKenzie and Flora Coleman.

Flora said: “They stayed happily married until her death.

“Mum highly valued duty - she was proudest when we were all actively in public service: military, health, and government respectively.”

Growing up, Isobel had an “absolute dispassion for any physical activity, but loved watching and listening to cricket”.

Flora said she would often have the radio on at full volume for hours at a time - sometimes even overnight.

Isobel was a big supporter of Anmer Church and was a trustee for the village’s social club, while she was a volunteer and trustee at Lynn’s night shelter until her retirement in November.

James Nash, chair of trustees at Lynn Night Shelter, said: “Isobel served as a highly valued trustee of Lynn Night Shelter.

“We appreciated her legal expertise and her knowledge of family law was invaluable to the board. Isobel's intelligence was tempered by her sharp and incisive humour.

“She had a deep passion for the needs of the homeless and she will be greatly missed by all of us who work in support of the night shelter.”

Isobel was also known in the community as a micro citizen’s advice bureau, where residents “have all been advised and supported by her”.

She was a family person who was “delighted in her children and particularly adored her grandchildren”, Flora added.

Isobel’s funeral was set to take place on Monday at St Mary’s Church in Anmer.