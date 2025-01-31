A newly formed trust which was hoping to take on Lynn’s historic library building has said it congratulates the successful applicants.

The Margery Kempe Trust was formed by three Lynn residents, James Wadham, Antonia Hayes and James Goodman-Stephens, in the hopes of taking over the iconic Carnegie Library building on London Road after it was announced that it would be moving into a new purposely-built hub this autumn.

The group’s proposal to Norfolk County Council was to use the building as a story-telling centre for the people of Lynn and West Norfolk by creating an “ambitious and innovative cultural and community programme”.

The Margery Kempe Trust (TMKT) was one of two organisations that made the finals of the application process which was opened in July last year.

However, it was pipped to the post by The Garage Trust, which is now working with the council on making a final agreement, subject to the necessary checks, to move into the London Road building.

The cultural charity is dedicated to transforming lives through the arts, and is expected to offer both free and paid-for programmes.

However, despite not being successful with the application, James, Antonia and James said they are “delighted to congratulate” The Garage Trust.

A spokesperson on behalf of the trio said: “The Margery Kempe Trust believes The Garage’s vision to co-design the site’s development with the community aligns with the spirit of the library and will bring exciting new opportunities to the town.”

The group said they remain “passionate about preserving and promoting the culture and heritage of Lynn” and are determined to find a location in town to set up the life-writing and story-telling centre.

They added: “We would like to express their sincere gratitude to their supporters for their unwavering belief in TMKT’s vision.

“The community’s continued encouragement and enthusiasm will be instrumental in TMKT’s journey towards establishing a creative and inclusive space for life writing and storytelling in Lynn.”

The Margery Kempe Trust is offering a free four-week pilot workshop that will provide an introduction to life writing and storytelling.

It is open to anybody who lives in Lynn and West Norfolk. To register your interest in the free pilot workshop, email themargerykempetrust@gmail.com by February 28.