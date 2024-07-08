There was plenty of ‘singing in the rain’ as the second week of Lynn’s Festival Too saw a mix of showers and sunshine.

But Friday’s showers failed to dampen the spirits of festival-goers who turned out to support the acts and the organisers thanked everyone for showing true “festival spirit”.

Entertainment included Vagaband, Livin’ Joy and The South with the sun coming out as Saturday’s acts took to the stage. Headliners were Ocean Colour Scene and The Boo Radleys.

Livin' Joy performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 5, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Top Cover performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 5, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

The Vagaband on stage at Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 5, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

This weekend sees the close of the festival in the Tuesday Market Place. On Friday, the event kicks off at 6.30pm with Sketchead followed by last year’s Battle of the Bands winners Wicca, then the East Angles Brass, Johnny 2 Bad and headliners The Amy Winehouse Band at 10pm.

The festival will be brought to a close on Saturday. Music starts with Springwood’s Walkmen at 6.45pm, followed by DJ Dylan Green, Khalysis, Sandi Thom at 8.30pm, 911 at 9.15pm and the grand finale with top act Sigala at 10pm. The DJ and record producer was born in Norfolk and attended Reepham High School.

He has had a string of hits and chart-topping collaborations including ‘Sweet Lovin’ and ‘Came Here for Love’.

Oli Harris and band on stage at Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 5, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Oli Harris and band on stage at Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 5, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

The South performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 5, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds enjoying Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Saturday will also see more high street entertainment during the day in the town centre with Sheridan the sheepdog, East Angles Brass band, Pixton Puppets, Claire Bloodworth, Nobby and Bubbles with Sophie-Flambe.

The Vagaband on stage at Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 5, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Top Cover performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Friday, July 5, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Youth Killed It performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds enjoying Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

The Boo Radleys performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Ocean Colour Scene performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Crowds enjoying Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Youth Killed It performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Ocean Colour Scene performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Ocean Colour Scene performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Ocean Colour Scene performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Ocean Colour Scene performing at Lynn's Festival Too on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Picture: Ian Ward

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk