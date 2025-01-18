Compete against friends and family in our new weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - just scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Cuttlefish, squids and octopuses all have three hearts.

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrities pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Can you spot the odd one out from this list of seven chocolate bars?

Boost; Crunchie; Flake; Kit-Kat; Picnic; Twirl; Wispa.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd starred in Trading Places

▶ Men At Work had a UK No.1 single with Down Under

▶ Dennis Nilsen was charged with 12 murders

▶ Beach Boy Dennis Wilson died

5. WHAT’S COOKING: Can you name these famous cakes? Made with flaky pastry, the main ingredients are currants and chopped peel.

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which former England captain played for AC Milan, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid?

7. POPTEASER: Name the band that has released albums called Progress, Everything Changes and The Circus?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, LUPINE

▶ Lazy

▶ Sly

▶ Wolf-like

9. WHO... is the new host of ITV game show Wheel of Fortune?

10. WHAT… nine-letter word is the longest word in the English language containing just one vowel?

11. WHEN... did 750,000 people gather in the streets of London for the ‘Stop the War’ anti-Iraq War march - the largest political demonstration in the city's history?

12. HOW… much is a First Class stamp?

13. WHERE AM I? Can you name this British city and - if you want to show off - the river as well? If you need a clue, the stadium was opened in June 1999.

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 Former Spice Girl Mel B and her daughter Phoenix Chi Brown 3 They are all made by Cadbury except for Kit-Kat (Made by Nestle) 4 1983; 5 Eccles cakes; 6 David Beckham; 7 Take That; 8 Wolf-like; 9 Graham Norton; 10 Strengths; 11 2003; 12 £1.65: 13 Cardiff and the Millennium (Principality) Stadium next to the River Taff.