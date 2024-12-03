Two town food businesses have merged after one building became “unsuitable”.

Renegade Spudz, on 27 Tower Street in Lynn, took to Facebook on Monday evening to reveal it will be merging with its neighbour and sister business Liquor and Loaded.

The takeaway, which serves loaded jacket potatoes, said that the decision would reduce overheads and streamline efforts.

The merge will see both of the businesses' menus come together. Picture: Liquor & Loaded

“The current building is no longer suitable, as you can tell from visiting, and with the lease due for renewal, we have decided we don’t want to sign up to another five years,” the team at Renegade said on Facebook.

The business added that the merge would see each menu come together in one space without compromising price.

“It is no secret costs are dramatically increasing in the industry, and based on maths, we would have to offer a cheese and beans spud at £9 and that’s just ridiculous.”

Liquor & Loaded thanked the public for their continued support, adding: “This change allows us to continue providing great value and service under one roof - it was a no-brainer."

Renegade Spudz’s final day at its former location was Sunday, before it moved into Liquor & Loaded on Monday.