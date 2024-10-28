A vital service which helps people with disabilities throughout the area has celebrated a milestone birthday.

West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDiS) marked its 25th birthday with a “good chat” over homemade cake, snacks, and a cup of tea at its office on the Tuesday Market Place in Lynn.

WNDiS provides information, advice and an advocacy service to disabled people and carers - and also conducts access audits of premises and gives training in equality and disability awareness.

Celebrating 25 years of the West Norfolk Disability Information Service are (from left) Marty Stone, Vickie Joel, Jonathan Toye, Malcolm Kettlewell and Michael de Whalley. Picture: Ian Burt

The anniversary event was attended by borough councillor Michael de Whalley, as well as Vickie Joel, Jonathan Toye, Malcolm Kettlewell, and Marty Stone.

Vickie, the charity co-ordinator, helps with the likes of personal independence payment appeals and blue badge applications.

She helps disabled people sort out appropriate, accessible housing and has given valuable support to families whose children require extra help at school or college.

Jonathan Toye, who has previously been heavily involved with WNDiS, said: “The service brings in hundreds of thousands of pounds to families in West Norfolk in back payments following benefit appeals. These appeals generally have around 90% success rate.

“It was lovely being back in the office after five years. Vickie certainly has it all very well set up.

“I have a back-seat role now as the treasurer of the service and we are very grateful for the funding from the NHS, Farthing Trust, and the borough council which has enabled us to continue to provide this important advocacy work, while so many other voluntary groups have had to fold.

“I really enjoyed my spell of running WNDiS. It is at times frustrating but equally very satisfying work.

“I am very pleased to have joined others in celebrating 25 years of the service and I am sure that the current post holder, Vickie Joel, will carry on the good work.”