It’s time to celebrate and recognise those who go above and beyond as part of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital team.

The hospital’s trust has announced the finalists in its annual awards.

The QEH is calling on patients, their families, and members of the community to cast their vote for the John Voaden Volunteer of the Year which will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

Flashback to all the award winners in 2023.

The Team QEH Awards, sponsored by PA Consulting, is a chance to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes, the innovators, the leaders, the teams, volunteers and everyone who lives by the Trust’s values of kindness, wellness and fairness every day.

This year was record-breaking with more than 700 nominations received across 14 categories.

The public is now being invited to vote for the winner in the John Voaden Volunteer of the Year category which recognises and honours an outstanding individual or team who has made a significant contribution to the experience of patients, their families and staff.

Last year the team of volunteers gave more than 20,000 hours to the hospital.

CEO Alice Webster said: “Huge congratulations to all of our finalists and nominees. I am extremely proud of each and every one of them who exemplify the dedication and talent we have here at this hospital.

“We have many very special volunteers here at the Trust. Please tell us who you feel should be crowned our Volunteer of the Year from our worthy finalists.”

Read about the finalists of the John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award via the trust’s website. Voting closes at midnight on Friday, August 23.

This year’s finalists for all Team QEH Awards are:

The John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award: Al Ware – West Raynham Ward (Stroke) – Stroke Association Volunteer; Andrew Doughty – Macmillan Volunteer; Pearl Proctor – Macmillan Volunteer.

Exceptional Quality of Care Award: Karon Strong – Head of Nursing – Medicine; Dr Mohammed Imran – General Medicine Consultant; Dr Rajah Nata – Cardiology Consultant.

Clinical Team of the Year Award: Critical Care Unit/ITU; Sandringham Pre-Assessment; The Women and Children Quality and Safety Team.

Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award: Acute Medical Unit Patient Flow Co-ordinators; Education Faculty; Rudham Ward Play Team.

One to Watch Award: Charley Cartman – Administration Assistant – New QEH Team; Edmund Amo Gyan – Staff Nurse – Necton Ward; Emily Oughton (Watson) – Assistant Practitioner – Occupational Therapist

Leader of the Year Award: Andrea Bhogall – Undergraduate Education Lead (HCSW and Temp Staffing) – Education Faculty; Becki Jackson – Interim Ward Manager – Rudham; Mandi English – Ward Sister – Acute Medical Unit.

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation: Dr Dan Stolady, Sally Boswell and Lydia Byrne – Surgery; Jodie Tillet – Stroke Nurse Manager – West Raynham; Ryan Oakes – Orthopaedic Technician – Orthopaedic Clinic.

The Kindness Award: Joules Lodge – Specialist Physiotherapist – Cardiac Rehabilitation; Laura Read – Procurement Category Manager – Procurement; Ross Kall (Stewart) – Communications Officer – Communications.

The Wellness Award: Dalena Christian – Specialist Occupational Therapist – Rehabilitation Team; Mark Bredin – Chaplain; Victoria Hollywood – Senior Operating Department Practitioner – Theatres.

The Fairness Award: Faye Barnes – Legal Services Support Officer – Complaints & Litigation; Ravindu Hewagamage – Digital Service Desk Analyst; Sairen Serdan – Staff Nurse – Shouldham Ward.

Unsung Hero Award: Andrew Richardson – Transfer Support Assistant – Site Management Team; Carole Knight – Team Leader A&E Receptionist Jo Farrall – Administration Officer – Cardio Respiratory.

Living to Our Values Award: Beverley Cliff and Grant Radford – West Norfolk Deaf Association with Legal Services; Mark – Excel steel manufacturer; Paul (Barny) Barnard – East of England Ambulance Service.

Working Together Award: Hospital Radio Lynn; League of Friends; West Norfolk Carers.