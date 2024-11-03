A prolific shoplifter who targeted Lynn stores can expect a knock at the door from police after failing to turn up for court.

Ricky McGrath, 34, of Wedgwood Drive in Wisbech, was due to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced for a raft of theft offences committed over the summer and autumn.

McGrath had previously admitted some of the offences on July 12 when a pre-sentence report was ordered. He was convicted of further offences on different dates.

Ricky McGrath was due to be sentenced for multiple thefts from stores such as Sainsbury's in King's Lynn

His case was again adjourned to September 17 for the pre-sentence report to be prepared, but was pushed back again to October 3 and then to this week.

The offences McGrath admitted on July 12 included the theft of two bottles of whiskey worth £70 from Sainsbury’s, a basket full of items from Tesco Express in South Wootton, meat worth £59.67 from Aldi in Gaywood, meat worth £200 from Sainsbury’s, and coffee, laundry items and a shopping basket from Home Bargains worth £102.30.

McGrath has also been convicted of handling stolen goods – a Royal Mail parcel scanner belonging to Royal Mail.

On August 16, McGrath pleaded guilty to further theft offences which saw him steal four bottles of Jack Daniels worth £168, four bottles of vodka and a bottle of Jack Daniels worth a total of £174, four men’s trimmers worth £88, meats worth £90, a Kitchen Aid and a pasta attachment worth £734, and three Gillette trimmers worth £180.

Meanwhile, he has been convicted of using threatening behaviour in Lynn.

On September 17, McGrath admitted stealing washing pods and liquids worth £134.70 from One Beyond, and theft of washing laundry items worth £50 from QD Stores.

He has also breached bail conditions which stated he must not enter any retail premises except for Morrisons in Lynn.

On Thursday, magistrates issued a warrant for McGrath’s arrest.