I have said previously in an Eat My Words review that I had eaten in the best café in Lynn, but the one myself and partner Tom visited at the weekend is definitely an extremely strong contender for that accolade.

The Filling Station on Norfolk Street has been in the town for quite a long time. I remember visiting it with my mum on shopping trips in town when I was younger and considering it a proper treat.

When I first started working in the town centre at the Lynn News, before I stopped eating meat, I was addicted to getting their “customer favourite” Chicken Washington baguette to take away.

The Filling station on Norfolk Street in Lynn

On a very cold Saturday lunchtime, we headed into the bustling café where there was a short queue of people waiting for a table.

Luckily, because there was just the two of us, a friendly member of staff directed us to a free table near the back.

I really love the decor in the Filling Station, especially the brightly coloured wallpaper featuring lemurs, toucans and other exotic animals. Colourful lampshades, teapots and dainty cups and saucers make the sandwich bar and tearoom so very cute.

The funky and unique decor in The Filling Station is quite quirky!

After taking a look at the menu, we saw they offer a good variety of sandwiches, baguettes and jacket potatoes with various toppings. They also offer a soup of the day and a hog roast option.

There is a selection of hot and cold drinks, including teas and coffees.

I went for a pot of peppermint tea for one (£1.99) and Tom went for a Diet Coke (£1.70).

My pot of peppermint tea

I had a pot of peppermint tea for one, which came in this lovely cup and saucer!

Tom went for a Diet Coke

I loved the cup and saucer that came with my pot of tea, I think tea somehow tastes better out of a proper china cup.

For food, I went for the oven-baked jacket potato with homemade coleslaw (£7.50), which came with a side salad and dressing.

This was absolutely delicious, the coleslaw was creamy and full of flavour and accompanied the huge potato well. The salad was very fresh and I really enjoyed the tangy dressing that accompanied it.

My jacket potato which came with colslaw and salad

Tom opted for a local pork sausage sandwich with onion relish on granary bread (£6.95) which came with the same salad as my dish.

He said that the sandwich was “delicious” and was “well-paired with the onion relish”.

“The portion size was very big, but I managed to eat it all,” Tom said.

Tom opted for a packed sausage sandwich on granary bread which came with a salad

The Filling Station really does live up to its name, we left feeling absolutely stuffed. We did intend on getting one of the many delicious sweet treats on offer - but were too full!

I think what we had was very good value for money, there is no doubt that we will be making a return soon.

I particularly liked this wallpaper in The Filling Station

Ratings out of five:

Food: Really good quality food and big portions which were delicious. ****

Drink: Lots of teas and coffees available in lovely pots and cups. ****

Decor: I love the decor in here, I really want the wallpaper in there for my own house! *****

Price: Really good value for money I’d say. ****

Staff: We were served by a lovely lady and everyone I’ve spoken to in there before have been very friendly. *****