We’re giving you a little longer to tell us who you think should be recognised at next year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

We will be celebrating the best in West Norfolk businesses in March 2025 - and we’ve just extended the nomination period so you can let us know who you think deserves to be highlighted at the prestigious black-tie evening, with the deadline now Friday, November 29.

It will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards winners 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate businesses and/or individuals for the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

