Staff from a wedding dress shop will be in attendance at a popular event this weekend - with big sales on offer.

The Bottom Drawer Bridal shop in Lynn said yes to The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich when it extended an invitation to Norfolk’s biggest ever bridal sale on Sunday.

The Lynn business will help to host the event alongside Norwich-based White Reflections and Wymondham’s Adella Bridal.

More than 150 dresses starting at £99 will be on offer between the three shops.

With queues expected on the day, there will be double the number of fitting rooms than last year to get the waiting time down so visitors can try on more dresses.

The event will be running from 10am-4pm.

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffemedia.co.uk