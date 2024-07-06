A Lynn author has released his fifth book in a series based on a detective inspector in West Norfolk.

Ken Ward released Straw, Blood and Bones on June 21 and it is the next book to feature D.I Ray Keane and his team based in Lynn.

The series has been more than a decade-long passion for Ken, who first began writing in 2010.

Ken Ward with his fifth novel "Straw Blood and Bones"

In his latest novel, the investigation takes them along to the Lincolnshire border and a body discovered by a farmer in Sutton Bridge.

Ken said: “The aim for the criminals had been to dispose of any evidence by the body being left in a fenland field due to be harvested.

“Fortunately, it doesn’t work as well as they had hoped and starts a new case for Ray to investigate.”

Mr Ward managed to take up his writing hobby full-time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has gone on to give talks about his series of crime novels featuring D.I Ray Keane.

Ken added: “The climax of the case ends in the area but not in a good way for the members of the team. With the support of a new Superintendent, they get through some troubled times.

“Ray’s personal life is at a good place and ends with him contemplating a proper holiday.”