A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of committing numerous offences after disruption was reported in town yesterday.

The woman was arrested on Columbia Way in North Lynn at 4.04pm on suspicion of criminal damage, actual bodily harm (ABH), committing a racially aggravated public order offence and assaulting a police officer.

The suspect was initially taken to hospital but was later transferred to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning where she currently remains.

The incident happened on Columbia Way in North Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Members of the public reported on social media that there was a heavy police presence in the area yesterday afternoon.