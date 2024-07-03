A court heard how a 24-year-old woman continued to pretend to be homeless in town - despite having her own flat.

This led Cleo Hannabuss, of Duggie Carter Court in Lynn, to appear at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where she admitted four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Fiddy explained that Hannabuss was issued a community protection notice, which ordered her not to sit, sleep or loiter in any public places in West Norfolk which would give the impression of begging or homelessness.

Hannabuss appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court

However, Hannabuss breached this order on April 25, May 10, May 11 and May 13.

She was spotted sitting in a doorway in Lynn town centre with a duvet over her, giving people the impression that she was homeless.

Hannabuss had previously committed a total of 81 offences and was in breach of a suspended sentence order.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Hannabuss lives a “chaotic lifestyle” and is now pregnant.

Mr Sorrell said: “She has lived a chaotic lifestyle, it has been hectic with no structure.

“In recent times, she has made effort in her life to be accommodated and look after herself.”

The solicitor told the while Hannabuss breached the community protection notice, she was having issues with her boyfriend.

He urged magistrates not to activate that sentence which would send her to prison.

“Gradually, she is coming to realise that the best way to look after herself is to have some respect for herself and respond to the accommodation she has.

“She is very sorry to come back here and she asks that you have some faith in her.”

Magistrates decided not to activate that sentence and instead fined Hannabuss £200.

She will also pay a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £50.