A woman who found a high-priced pen in Lynn is looking to reunite it with its owner.

Janet Christmas found the Aspinal of London ballpoint pen near the entrance of Ferry Lane and is hoping someone will claim it.

The pen, thought to be worth around £175, is black with a silver cap and has three initials engraved on it - if the legitimate owner can let Ms Christmas know which letters are engraved on the silver lid of the pen she will be happy to return it.

The pen was found by the entrance of Ferry Lane off of King Street. Picture: Google Maps

She has contacted Aspinal in hopes of finding its owner - but has had no luck.

The What3Words location where the pen was found is ///boxing.cult.forced.

If you think this is your pen, get in touch with us by emailing newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and we can put you in touch with Ms Christmas.