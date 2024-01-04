A woman has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a reversing car on a busy Lynn road this week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which happened on London Road at around 10.20am on Tuesday.

Officers said a silver Ford C-Max/S-Max style car reversed from a parking space into a footpath being used by a pedestrian.

The crash happened on London Road in Lynn on Tuesday

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she remains.

The vehicle briefly stopped, before driving off. The driver failed to leave their details.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with Norfolk Police online at https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us, by emailing jake.grossman@norfolk.police.uk or calling 101 and quoting reference NC-02012024-101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.