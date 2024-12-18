A woman was rushed to hospital last night after suffering a head injury outside a fast food restaurant.

She is believed to have fallen and hit her head outside McDonald’s on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate, with reports suggesting she was found in the car park.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said one ambulance was sent to the scene, with paramedics transporting her to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The woman suffered a head injury at McDonald's on the Hardwick Industrial Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Staff at McDonald’s are believed to have set up cones around the woman to protect her while emergency services travelled to the scene.