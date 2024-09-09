Supermarket customers faced some disruptions this afternoon as paramedics were called to its car park to assist a woman.

An ambulance was called to Tesco Extra car park on the Hardwick Retail Park in Lynn at 3.20pm.

A spokesperson for the region’s ambulance service said a woman had a medical episode at the wheel of her car.

The incident took place in Tesco Hardwick car park.

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

Reports on social media suggested that people were being turned away from the entrance of the supermarket while paramedics dealt with the incident.

The woman was transported to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.