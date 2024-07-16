Home   News   Article

Woman taken to hospital following crash between car and lorry on A149 Queen Elizabeth Way in King’s Lynn

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 17:00, 16 July 2024

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A149 in Lynn this morning.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to reports of a collision on Jubilee Roundabout on Queen Elizabeth Way at around 8.20am.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they took a woman to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.

Police said they were also called to a second crash on the same road involving two different vehicles at around 8.40am.

A spokesperson said that this was a damage-only incident and the road was cleared by around 9.30am.

