A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A149 in Lynn this morning.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to reports of a collision on Jubilee Roundabout on Queen Elizabeth Way at around 8.20am.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they took a woman to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A149 in Lynn this morning

Police said they were also called to a second crash on the same road involving two different vehicles at around 8.40am.

A spokesperson said that this was a damage-only incident and the road was cleared by around 9.30am.