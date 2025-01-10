“We are marching for all women”, is the message that the organiser of an event taking place next weekend has spread as they say girls and women now find themselves in more dangerous situations than ever.

A group of women and allies in Lynn are taking part in the national women’s march on Saturday, January 18.

Starting at 1pm from the bandstand in The Walks, those taking part in the march are calling for an end to the violence and oppression against women and girls.

Violence against women and girls has now been declared as a national emergency.

Local organisers of the march, Jo Rust and Amy Brooks, say they are marching for “all women”, from those whose reproductive freedoms are being taken away, women who face misogyny, sexism and discrimination in everyday life, transwomen who experience transphobia and anti-trans rhetoric.

Jo and Amy jointly said: "The situation for women and girls has become ever more dangerous.

Jo Rust, one of the organisers of the march

“The murder and rape of women takes place by men of all occupations, ages and race. When a chat group has over 70,000 men on it swapping tips on how to rape and assault their partners, sisters, mothers and daughters and it goes by without furore, then we have to take a stand.

“While we know it's not all men, we don't know which ones it's not, as far as women are concerned, it could be any of them.”

One of the speakers, Sue Dockett, secretary of Wisbech and March Trade Unions Council, has long been a campaigner for women's rights.

Sue said: "women's rights are human rights.”