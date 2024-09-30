A young man put his life on the line to kick down five doors and save four people from a house fire.

Ryley Dale, 20, from Terrington St Clement, risked his own life when he saw the blaze spreading through a building last Sunday.

Fire crews raced to the scene of the blaze on Lynn Road in Gaywood at 2am after Ryley's mum, Denise, raised the alarm.

Ryley Dale saved four people from a burning building

Ryley said: “I was on my way out of town being picked up by my mother when we saw flames at the back of the building. We stopped and saw it was on fire.”

While Denise called 999, Ryley said he kicked in the main front door which led up a set of stairs. He then knocked down four more to help get people out of the burning building.

He added: “My mum was shouting at the bottom of the stairs to get out - she said all she could see was smoke and flames as I was up the second set of stairs.”

A photo from the night of the fire

Riley managed to get four people out, who he presumed were all asleep at that time of the morning.

Following the incident, he has been left with a sore foot and ankle where he had kicked the doors - while he also inhaled a significant amount of smoke.

However, he is glad everyone made it out safely.

“I remember shouting to one woman to get out as she came down the stairs with her suitcase,” Riley added.

“All I wanted to do was make sure everyone was out. I am just glad everyone got out safe.”