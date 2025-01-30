A packed-out cinema screening of a 23-year-old filmmaker’s first-ever premiere brought tears to people’s eyes.

Lynn’s Majestic Cinema hosted the premiere of My Brain, My World, a short film created by Jordan Winn about his experience of living with autism.

Jordan, who lives in West Lynn, described the night as “fantastic” and said there were “loads of emotions” shown by the audience.

Film premiere of My Brain My World by Jordan Winn at the Majestic Cinema in Lynn. Pictured is some of the cast

He created the film about his journey through the education system with autism with an aim of supporting younger neurodiverse children.

Friends, family, and cast members were invited to the special screening of the film, which was followed by a Q&A.

Jordan said: “It really helped parents in there that have autistic children too, although they were in tears.

“A few parents said ‘Thank you for making me cry, but actually, the tears were worth knowing just how powerful your story is’.”

In the process, Jordan wants to raise awareness of autism and help the families of youngsters who are trying to or are in the process of getting a diagnosis.

He created the film without any funding, “off his own bat”.

Jordan Winn & Bert Rickenberg, who played Jordan's younger self

Some of the cast of My Brain, My World

The signed poster which was up at the cinema

A positive response from the audience

Previously speaking to the Lynn News, Jordan said: “I want to be that voice for the youngsters. I want them to have someone on their side that actually understands how they feel every single day.”