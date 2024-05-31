A football club celebrated a special anniversary with a match which raised more than £1,000.

Woottons FC held a match at Wootton Park to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The committee felt the best way to celebrate was with a football match where ex-players, current coaches, family members of players, parents, supporters and residents were invited to play.

The Woottons FC 40th Anniversary match

There was an excellent response, with 40 players signing up to take part.

After the match, there was also a barbecue and a presentation which was hosted by Norman Cesar, president of King’s Lynn Town FC, who created the Woottons club four decades ago.

South Wootton ran out 4-2 winners and the man-of-the-match award went to Steve Colby after he scored two goals and registered one assist.

Pat McGee, a volunteer, said: “The response we have had has been excellent to the day. It is something we are looking at making an annual event now.

“Lots of people came to support.”

On the day, £1,200 was raised which will be going towards the club.

A football card was also handed around to raise money for the club with a prize of £300 for the winning ticket, which was won by Steve and then donated back to the club as well.