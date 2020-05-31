There is plenty of talent kicking around in the National Leagues and below – and King's Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott could be one such gem.

Never in football has recruitment needed to be so clever as clubs look to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Financially, some Football League clubs – like many of their counterparts in the non-league game – could be crippled by Covid-19 and the loss of revenue through playing behind closed doors.