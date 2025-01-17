Football fans across the country were gripped by the FA Cup fever at the weekend as various Third Round games were televised. For Linnets fans, the games may have stirred memories of a memorable First Round game at Bristol Rovers, 40 years ago in the 1984-85 season.

Here is Chris Hornby’s original match report from Saturday, November 17, 1984…

Bristol Rovers 2, Lynn 1

Smile please... The Linnets (minus Kevin Ready) line up for the camera. Pictures: Alan Miller

If there was any justice Clive Adams would this week be dreaming of more FA Cup glory to follow.

Instead, he may be reflecting on the cruel turn of fate that ended the Linnets’ hopes at Bristol on Saturday.

Adams, the only survivor of Lynn’s last cup run 11 years ago, had a match he will never forget.

An excellent header by Martin Coupe (far left) beats everyone and bounces down off the bar. Clive Adams is already looking for the rebound. Pictures: Alan Miller

Adams moves in quickly for the chance, but the Rovers defence stand watching except for goalkeeper Ray Cashley who has spotted the danger. Pictures: Alan Miller

Adams prepares to volley in a crashing right foot shot to put Lynn ahead. Pictures: Alan Miller

Now the celebrations can start for the Linnets, while Bristol Rovers can hardly believe it’s happened. Pictures: Alan Miller

He was booked, scored to put Lynn ahead, unluckily conceded a dramatic 86th minute own goal and then finished the game with blood streaming from a gash on his head which needed nine stitches.

The Linnets skipper was superb throughout – the entire team were – as Rovers were given the fright of their lives.

The final analysis was cruelly unfair on Colin Foster’s courageous Southern League outfit which battled with the Third Division side right to the last minute. How different it all could have been if Kevin Ready had taken just one of the two gilt-edged chances he created out of nothing when the score was 1-1 midway through the second half.

But each time the ball skimmed by the post, inches away from putting Rovers on the rack.

In a scrappy first half frustration was growing all the time as Rovers could find no way past a superb Lynn defence. It was not until the 20th minute that keeper Andy Claxton was under any sort of threat, going down to smother a shot from Mark O’Connor at the foot of the post.

Initially the breaks by Martin Coupe and Kevin Ready were pre-empted by offside decisions as they tried to get behind the Rovers defence. At the other end, Adams joined Richard Johnston in the referee’s book, but no praise can be too high for the way these two, together with Steve Mercer and Freddie Easthall kept the home side at bay. They were helped by the confidence of Claxton and the mid-field hustling of Colin Foster, Steve Hines, Tim Gale and Mario Ippolitto.

Only in the final few minutes of the first half did Rovers string any passes together and Ian Holloway suddenly surged through only to pull his shot wide.

Ready and Coupe were always willing runners up front without being able to make much impression on the home defence, but that changed as the second half got underway.

Just four minutes after the re-start Lynn won their first corner and with it came the first goal which sent their supporters into raptures.

Ready’s cross from the left was met by Coupe with a header which struck the underside of the bar, bounced down and fell to Adams who hooked in his shot past the keeper and three covering defenders.

There was more danger for Rovers a minute later when Ready’s free kick from 20 yards was blocked for a corner and then he left Welsh international defender Neil Slatter for cold before firing in an inviting centre across the goalmouth – but no-one was there to collect it.

Stung into action Rovers put Lynn under heavy pressure and equalised in the 54th minute. Bristol were attacking in numbers and Lynn failed to clear – was Johnston impeded at a vital moment? – and a gap appeared for player-manager David Williams, just inside the penalty area to fire in a low shot into the corner of the net, giving Claxton no chance.

The game now entered its most exciting phase with action in front of both goals. Claxton made some vital saves before Ready’s turn of speed in a typical break saw him race clear only to pull the shot across the keeper and wide of the post.

It was a clear warning for Rovers, but minutes later a superb pass by Adams put Ready through again and this time he shot past Cashley and saw the ball drift inches wide. Ready fell to the ground in dismay and the rest of the team could not believe it either.

Two escapes for Rovers who could have been dead and buried. They looked worried and the anxiety showed as Williams was booked for a foul on Foster. One player-manager impeding the other.

With 13 minutes remaining Rovers brought on striker Geraint Williams and eventually it was his low cross from the left which Adams had to go for, aware of the presence of a Bristol player just behind him. Adams was perhaps deceived by the flight of the ball and instead of putting his header behind the goal it went straight in.

What a cruel blow for the Linnets with just four minutes to go. There was no time for them to get back at Rovers and the chance of a replay which they so richly deserved had been snatched away.

Bristol Rovers: Ray Cashley, Neil Slatter, Brian Williams, Phil Bater, Tim Parkin, Aidan McCaffery, Ian Holloway (sub Geraint Williams 77mins), David Williams, Archie Stevens, Steve White, Mark O’Connor.

Lynn (4-4-2): Andy Claxton; Steve Mercer, Richard Johnston, Clive Adams, Fred Easthall; Tim Gale, Colin Foster, Mario Ippolitto, Steve Hines; Martin Coupe, Kevin Ready. (Sub not used, Martin Twigger).

Referee: Keren Barrett (Coventry).

Attendance: 3,841.

Goals: Adams (49mins); Williams (54), Adams og (86 mins).

Bookings: Johnston and Adams (Lynn); Williams (Rovers).

- In the second round, Bristol Rovers were away to neighbours Bristol City and won 3-0; in the third round they had a home tie against Ipswich and lost 2-1.

Here we go... Linnets’ supporters in good heart before the kick-off. Pictures: Alan Miller

THIS WAS MATCH NUMBER SEVEN FOR LYNN

In their FA Cup run in 1984, the Linnets actually played seven matches before they got to the 1st round proper against Bristol Rovers.

It started with a fairly comfortable 2-0 win away to Hemel Hempstead in the 1st qualifying round.

But the next three qualifying rounds all went to replays.

The Linnets played out a goalless draw at Saffron Walden before winning the replay at The Walks by 2-1; then came a 0-0 draw at home to Corby, but the replay ended with an emphatic 3-0 win.

Next up in the 4th qualifying round were Kidderminster Harriers and Lynn showed their potential with a 1-1 draw away from home. Under the floodlights at The Walks, the hard-fought replay saw Lynn squeeze through 1-0 thanks to a Clive Adams winner.

Fan-tastic... Linnets supporters in good heart before making the long journey to Bristol for the FA Cup tie. This was one of the many coaches, minibuses and cars that took Fozzie’s Army to the West Country on a day of ecstasy and agony for Lynn. Pictures: Alan Miller

MATCH REACTION

This is what officials and players had to say immediately after the match:

Linnets boss Colin Foster found it hard to hide his disappointment but was full of praise for his team:

“In defence we were magnificent; the midfield lads worked very hard and the two strikers ran well up front. You couldn’t fault any of them.

“The crowd as well got right behind us which was tremendous encouragement.

“Before the match we talked about the need to defend well and try to hit Bristol on the break. We did exactly what we set out to do and Rovers didn’t seem to be offering any threat.”

Rovers player-manager David Williams said: “We were fortunate. The own-goal was a difficult ball to deal with and Adams had to go for it. Lynn must be kicking themselves that they did not take their chances, but are a good team.”

Former Lynn manager Keith Rudd: “A great performance by the team, but Bristol did not impress me. They never seemed to have any confidence and their wingers never tried to take on our fullbacks.”

Freddie Easthall: “We were frustrating them, especially in the second half and we thought we had done enough.”

Kevin Ready: “The second of my two chances was better than my first. I thought it was going in, but then it drifted just wide of the post. I would have gladly swopped some of those 25 goals I have got for just one today.”

Clive Adams: “I knew I had to go for centre when it came over and I thought I had it covered. It’s so sickening that we came so close.”

Richard Johnston: “That winning goal shouldn’t have come about at all. The linesman made a mistake with a decision near the corner flag.”

Andy Claxton: “There was nothing I could do with the first goal which went straight into the corner of the net. When the cross came in for the second goal I was covering the near post and Clive had to go for it.”

Inches away... Kevin Ready goes agonisingly close. Pictures: Alan Miller

REPORTER WAS AMONG THE FANS

Lynn News reporter Roger Ryan joined the fans and officials at Eastville to savour the atmosphere of the nail-biting FA Cup 1st round tie played on Saturday, November 17, 1984.

He started his after-match report: “To coin a well-known footballing idiom, we were as sick as parrots. Just four minutes away from a replay at The Walks and an opportunity for further glory.

As one of the 500-or-so Linnets supporters who made the long trek down to Bristol, I was left stunned and shocked at the final whistle.

Our team had played so well. We had shown the Westcountry that Lynn FC are a team to be reckoned with – however mighty the opposition.

Club director Mr Ken Rout said after the match: ‘I was choked at the end. I thought that Bristol were never going to win it. The Linnets were marvellous and you could not fault them. We had enough chances to win.

‘With only a few minutes to go, Bristol Rovers officials started asking about organising the replay tickets. That must have really put the mockers on it.’

There was much praise for Lynn FC officials and supporters. And the general feeling in the home camp was one of relief.

Rovers’ player-manager David Williams paid tribute to Lynn in an after-match press conference: ‘We were very fortunate,’ he admitted. Lynn were a good team and must be kicking themselves they did not take their chances.’

One aspect of the match that puzzled Linnets officials was the size of the attendance. The official figure was 3,841, but to most observers there seemed many more in the ground.

It is expected that as their share of gate receipts, Lynn will receive a cheque in the region of £2,000. The money is much-needed and it is a bonus on a day that will be long remembered by Lynn fans.”

Thanks a lot... The Linnets salute their supporters at the final whistle. Pictures: Alan Miller

‘THE DAY WE WENT TO BRISTOL’

Here are Roger Ryan’s reflections on “The day we went to Bristol”:

8am: The 200-mile journey started in early morning drizzle for Fozzie’s Army. Supporters, in cars and coaches, set off fortified by the knowledge that our team can pull off one of the FA Cup shocks of the day.

11am: For many it’s a stop at the motorway service station on the M4 or a roadside café in the Midlands.

12.30pm: Arrive at Bristol and catch a glimpse of Eastville Stadium from the M32. First priority – to find a pub.

1pm: We arrive at the ground. Already 100 or so Linnets fans are making their presence known, caged in an area of terracing reserved for away supporters.

2.15pm: The Lynn team strolls on to the pitch to catch the atmosphere of the occasion and this provokes a heart-warming roar from the Linnets’ fans. The players look confident and in good shape for the task ahead.

The ground begins to fill and more Lynn supporters have entered the terraces and the stands. The pitch, surrounded by a greyhound track, looks as smooth as a snooker table.

2.50pm: The Lynn players, led by Colin Foster, emerge from the tunnel and are greeted with much cheering from the West Norfolk fans, with their banners, scarves and rosettes.

It’s a South American welcome for the lads – and a shower of paper is thrown into the air on the terraces, reminiscent of the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.

The first half is a tame with Lynn on the defensive. But this does not deter the fans whose cheering and singing is louder than their Westcountry counterparts.

3.45pm: It’s half time and we’re well pleased with the 0-0 scoreline.

4.04pm: It’s there. Lynn score and the supporters can’t believe it. Our team have gone ahead through Clive Adams and the roar is so loud am sure it’s heard in West Norfolk.

4.09pm: It’s back to square one. Williams scores for Rovers and the game begins to open up

It’s agony for the fans as the match develops. Lynn miss two gilt-edged chances, but we’re still in the game. A replay beckons as the tension becomes unbearable.

4.41pm: Then the unthinkable happens. Adams with an own-goal provides Rovers with the breakthrough they do not deserve.

4.45pm: The match ends. We were robbed. The team salute the travelling masses and leave the field to a deserved round of applause from the sporting but much-relieved Bristol fans.

5.30pm: Supporters, fans and officials start the long trek back to West Norfolk. It’s getting on for midnight before the majority reach their homes.

And a final footnote: Lynn fans remained in good humour throughout the game. The only untoward incident followed Bristol’s second goal when there appeared to be some pushing between supporters and police. But this was soon sorted out and police on horseback waiting in the wings were not called upon.

On the way... Linnets defender Freddie Easthall leaves the team coach at Eastville. Pictures: Alan Miller

‘COLIN AND HIS BOYS DID THEMSELVES PROUD’

A group of anonymous Linnets supporters sent the following letter to the Lynn News:

Our hearts went out for the players of King’s Lynn as they stood in front of the main stand at Bristol, saluting all their fans and receiving a standing ovation from the whole ground. Bristol supporters included.

How could the 240 seconds deny them the right of a replay on Wednesday. This would have been nothing short of justice. In fact a 3-1 victory could so easily have been achieved.

Colin and his boys did themselves proud. They have certainly put King’s Lynn back on the map again.

Thank you, King’s Lynn Football Club, for a truly memorable day. And may we suggest that at our next home game, Colin Foster and his magnificent 12 line up in front of our stand so we can ourselves say “thank you”.

Yours, Centre Stand Supporters











