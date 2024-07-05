In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler takes a look at the local arts scene.

As you read this week’s column the result of the General Election will probably be known; of course, there are many serious issues to be addressed by the new government, but let’s hope matters concerning the Arts, Culture, Heritage and Tourism are viewed as important, and are supported as enthusiastically as possible.

Locally, Festival Too has got off to a great start, (fireworks and all!), tonight‘s entertainment includes The South, performing on the Tuesday Market Place and tomorrow Ocean Colour Scene and the Boo Radleys. For details of all the great acts visit:festivaltoo.co.uk

Brancaster Staithe

If you prefer some quiet reading time, Michael Palin’s book: Great-Uncle Harry A Tale Of War and Empire, published in paperback by Penguin, is the choice of the book club that will meet 5pm at The Stuart House Hotel on Wednesday, August 14. Michael tells of the life of his Great-Uncle who died at The Battle of the Somme in 1916, aged just 32. Do read the book and join the group to compare notes and enjoy refreshments.

On another serious note, as part of the Know Your Neighbourhood Project, some bereavement cafes are being held across Norfolk Libraries. The next is held between 11-12pm at Gaywood Library on July 25. The cafes consist of informal groups where people can come and have a cuppa and chat. There are many varied events being held at your local library, why not pay it a visit and see what interests you?

If you’re a biker, the recently released movie: The Bikeriders may be just the one for you. The motorcycling culture of the late 60s and 70s in America’s Midwest provides the film’s narrative and takes a look at the biker's lives and adventures. Ride on!

For those music lovers out and about, the Cambridge Summer Music Festival is being held currently until July 31. The concerts and recitals are being held in some superb venues, college chapels, historic churches, halls and gardens. Opera, Choral Music, Chamber Music and much more is being performed. For all the details visit: www.cambridgesummermusic.com

Another musical festival to recommend is The Five Churches Festival, concerts and events taking place in The Glaven Valley. Venues include Cley, Glandford and Blakeney Churches. Music from the Movies, A Century of Film and How it has Shaped Us, (film critic and broadcaster Francine Stock is interviewed by Rev. Richard Lawry), and excellent recitals are being performed.The festival is held between July 10 and 14. Visit: www.fivechurchesfestival.com for further information.

Summer outings are always welcome, especially when the weather is kind, so this week my suggestion for a break is a visit to Brancaster and Titchwell. The North Norfolk Coastal area enables one to enjoy nature while seeing those historic Norfolk villages. The RSPB reserve at Titchwell Marsh is also not to be missed!

And so to art. Today Alan Castleton’s Exhibition at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, North Street, will open, entitled: ‘Nostalgia…. King’s Lynn Through Time’. Alan suffered from a rare neurological disease and could only hold a paint brush for a very limited period, but slowly he managed to complete 21 paintings over a period of time. David Flux, Norfolk’s High Sheriff, will open the exhibition. Alan took black and white photos of Lynn and recreated them in colour, bringing them to full life.

Art 21 members have decided to merge with The Wash Art Group of Snettisham. The combined group hopes to hold an exhibition at Thornham Village Hall later in the year but as an ‘Exhibition Finale’ the original Art 21 group, of 20 years, will exhibit at The Gaywood Church Rooms from Thursday, July 25 until Saturday, July 27. Opening hours are 10am-4pm. The Art 21 group will support The Junior Gateway Club for children aged between 4-18 with learning disabilities. For further details please contact: Julian Bull : washartgroup @yahoo.com Junior Gateway Club: office@wnmencap.org.uk

Coming to Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre tomorrow, 7.30pm is American Four Tops, Friday, July 12, The Ultimate Pop Tribute Show, also 7.30pm, and on Saturday, July 13, The Magic of the Bee Gees. All great gigs!

Lastly, a fine adventure for families at Lynn’s Corn Exchange. The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and local primary school pupils are presenting an evening of music and adventure. With a maritime explorer being interviewed and an unknown Pacific Island being discovered, there’s a lot of mystery to unravel and music to enjoy. Wednesday, July 10 is the date for your diary, the start time is 6pm. For tickets and information contact: 01553 764864.