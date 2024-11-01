A community choir is preparing for its winter concert in aid of two charities.

Join the King’s Lynn Community Choir for an evening of popular classics and Christmas carols at St Nicholas Chapel on Saturday, December 7 at 7pm.

The concert is in aid of Lynn Food Bank and Norfolk Blood Bikes.

The choir will be performing its winter concert at the start of December

The music will be directed by Charlotte Sinassi-Hill with David Hill on the piano and organ.

Playing the Timpani is Lewis Meehan with King’s Lynn Town Band and guest instrumentalists making an appearance for the festive concert.

Tickets are £10 each and under 12s can attend for £1.

These can be purchased by emailing concert.klcommunitychoir@gmail.com