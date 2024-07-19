In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler takes a look at the local arts scene.

The holiday season has now started and there’s a host of events and entertainment to choose from, so forget elections, football tournaments and other distractions and enjoy what’s on offer before it’s back to work and that free time becomes limited!

The King’s Lynn Festival is now well underway and I’ve detailed some of the fine concerts and events taking place in previous columns so to be reminded of the details visit: kingslynnfestival.org.uk and make a booking!

King's Lynn Festival Chorus Concert (Deck the Halls) performing at St Nicholas Chapel in King's Lynn in 2021. Picture: Paul Marsh

For rail enthusiasts and others wanting to take an exciting trip out, why not book a place on one of the region’s heritage railways? The North Norfolk, Mid-Norfolk and Bure Valley Railways are just three to choose from in our area. It’s great to travel by steam and enjoy the other varied experiences provided by the rail organisations. All details are available on the respective websites.

Advance notice now of The King’s Lynn Heritage Open Day which takes place on Sunday, September 8, held between 10am and 4pm. If you are interested in volunteering as a Steward for one of the three 2 hour sessions in a historic building the event organiser and society secretary Anna Gunn would love to hear from you! Contact her by emailing: info@kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk

Those who attended The Norfolk Libraries Record Club session recently at Lynn Library enjoyed listening to and discussing Pink Floyd’s 1973 classic album The Dark Side of the Moon on vinyl. Tea, coffee and biscuits were available and the sessions seem popular with attendees. The next one will be held from 5.15pm on the evening of Monday, August 12, at Lynn Library. The album featured is to be announced.

For quiz enthusiasts, the next coffee quiz taking place 11am sharp in the Fred Hall Room, Marriott’s Warehouse 2nd Floor, will be held on Wednesday, July 31 and not as previously advertised. Entry is £5 per head which includes a drink and biscuits. The quizmaster is Jeff Hoyle who will also host a special quiz night on the evening of August 2 held at Mr.P’s Bar, Ferry Lane, the proceeds will go to the foodbank. 7:30pm is the start time, those participating can come as a team of six or join one on the night. The cost is £5 per head. To register or for more information contact Ros on: 01553 716890. Her email address is: r.harre@btinternet.com

I combine my book of the week recommendation with a TV adaptation of the novel entitled A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson. The book is available now in paperback and the TV adaptation on the BBC iPlayer. If you enjoy a good murder mystery there seem to be plenty televised currently. All are available on BBC iPlayer. Try, perhaps: The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman and End of Summer, a leisurely Swedish series, with subtitles.

For live music to enjoy a little farther afield just a brief reminder that The BBC Proms start tonight from 6.30pm on Radio 3 and 7pm on BBC2 and The Cambridge Summer Music Festival is being held until July 31. Tonight the famous classical guitar player Sean Shibe performs at Queens’ College Chapel at 7.30pm.

Locally, a reminder The King’s Lynn Festival Chorus, with Ben Horden conducting, and a fine team of soloists and instrumentalists perform Rossini’s superb Petite Messe Solennelle, 4pm at St.Nicholas’ Chapel, this very Sunday!

An Evening of Midsummer Music celebrating the extensive restoration of the organ at St.Mary’s Church, Flitcham, on the Sandringham Estate takes place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, on the evening of Tuesday, July 23. Music on organ, harp and from the Fring Singers will be performed, with Cremant and canapés served at the interval. Tickets are £16, apply to: b.tweddle@btopenworld.com

Don’t forget there’s always something special to view at Lynn’s GroundWork Gallery, especially connected with our precious environment. Why not take some time out to visit the Gallery at 17 Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1ER?

Lastly, The Fabulous Beasts Exhibition continues at Lynn’s Custom House until July 27. It’s open Monday-Saturday, 10am- 4pm and is a celebration of real and imaginary animals in contemporary art and design organised by Greyfriars Art Spaces.