A drag bingo brunch event will be coming to Lynn in March, promising glamour and laughter for guests.

Hosted by the “sensational” drag queen Miss Demeanour, KL Events will be bringing the brunch to Lynn Town Hall on Saturday, March 1, with “unforgettable” entertainment.

Doors open at 12.30pm, with bingo and brunch running from 1pm-2.30pm.

The Drag Bingo Brunch will bring glamour to the town

Guests must be over the age of 18 and will be treated to a family-style sharing brunch, featuring gourmet sliders, loaded fries, breads, pastries, fruit, and sweet treats.

For dessert, a touch of glamour will round off the meal. All food is served with an elevated street-food-inspired twist, making it perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Adding to the fun, attendees can select either an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink option when purchasing their tickets.

Complimentary mimosas, prosecco, select beer, or their non-alcoholic equivalents will flow freely during the bingo game, and a fully stocked bar will also be available for those craving cocktails, wine or spirits.

Miss Demeanour is described as “the dazzling queen of UK drag royalty, with a career as glittering as her stilettos”.

From gracing screens in major campaigns for Christian Louboutin, Funkin Cocktails, and PlayOJO to making history as the first drag queen to win ‘Best LGBTQ Talent’ at The London Fashion Film Festival, Miss D is a “force of fabulousness”.

You may have seen her before as she hosted Cocktail Week in Lynn, and now she’s back to bring her charm to Drag Bingo Brunch.

A spokesperson said: “Known for her cheeky humour, high-energy performances, and sharp wit, Miss Demeanour will light up the event with music, laughter, outrageous fun, and fabulous prizes – get ready for a truly unforgettable afternoon.”

Vicky from KL Events said: “Drag Bingo Brunch is all about creating an afternoon of fun, food, and fabulous entertainment. It’s a unique opportunity to come together, let your hair down, and enjoy something completely out of the ordinary.

“We are so excited to be bringing this vibrant and dynamic experience to King’s Lynn!”

Tickets for this event can be purchased at https://www.klevents-tickets.com/

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk