In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler takes a look at the local arts scene.

Let’s hope we can all enjoy what’s left of the holiday season; there’s still plenty of varied entertainment, events, and activities to attend and take part in, so let’s take a look!

The King’s Lynn Festival has enjoyed another successful season, there are a few more events left to enjoy if not already sold out: this morning a coffee concert given by The Chloe Piano Trio, tonight a gig celebrating 100 years of Bollywood given by Bollywood Brass Band, and a guitar recital by Morgan Szymanski, 6pm at All Saints. The Festival concludes with an orchestral concert given by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, the programme includes Elgar’s much-loved Cello Concerto. For details visit: www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk

Hunstanton's Sea Life Centre

Although the festival season finishes on Saturday, the good news is there’s a special Charles Burney Early Music Festival running between September 27 and October 6. Some exciting events are planned, so watch this space for further details.

Looking forward to the new operatic and balletic season in the autumn, streamed live into cinemas from The Royal Opera House, I notice Mozart’s ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ and a ballet of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland feature in the early autumn. Not to be missed!

There’s always something new to discover regarding Lynn’s Heritage and I recommend a recently launched booklet entitled Every Street Name Tells a Story, A Guide Through King’s Lynn, published by The King’s Lynn Civic Society. It’s well-illustrated, informative and well-written by Robert Fayers, Alison Gifford and Elizabeth James. Lynn’s streets certainly have an interesting history! Copies of the book should be available locally.

Another book recommendation this week is the novel: Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, based on an unfinished manuscript by Crichton at the time of his death. It’s a major thriller regarding a giant volcano eruption and its potentially terrifying consequences. Out now!

For more extreme weather experiences my film recommendation of the week has to be Twisters (12A). The movie is showing now at cinemas -watch out for tornadoes!

Suggestions for a day out during the holidays include a visit to one of East Anglia’s historic homes, Sandringham, Holkham, Houghton, Oxburgh, Blickling and Felbrigg come to mind, and tours of the grounds are often included.

Hunstanton is a great place to visit locally, of course, there’s the Sea Life Centre and plenty of summer activities being held suitable for all ages currently. The Rock Choir will perform tomorrow between 2pm and 4pm at The Green by The Bandstand, with a wet weather backup at St Edmund’s Church. There are also sporting activities, pebble painting, Punch and Judy, open air theatre, and open air cinema on The Green!

At Alive Oasis there are gym swim classes and Alive adventures, as well as a cafe, for all the details visit: alivewestnorfolk.co.uk or phone 01485 534227.

For more information and updates on Hunstanton Events visit: west-norfolk.gov.uk/hunstantonevents or phone: 01553 616326.

We are lucky there are always quality art exhibitions to view locally. I enjoyed the Spectrum Art and Craft Annual Exhibition recently and the Art 21 group holding their ‘finale’ exhibition at Gaywood Church Rooms daily through to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm.

Lastly, more holiday fun for those up to 10 years of age! Why not try a £6 90-minute inflata-fun session? These activities are held between Friday, August 9 and Sunday, August 11, 10.30am-6pm at the Alive Corn Exchange. Call 01553 764864 for details.