A lecture will introduce people to The Wash and North Norfolk Marine Partnership projects.

The lecture is being held at Lynn’s Thoresby College on South Quay on Thursday, February 6 to introduce Civic Society members to a talk on ‘Working in Partnership for People and Place’.

The Wash and its neighbouring coastal areas constitute one of the most important wetland systems in Europe, closely interconnected with the past, present and future of Lynn.

The lecture is being held at Thoresby College in King's Lynn. Photo: Google Maps

The public and members are invited to go along and hear Kelly-Ann Willson, the new marine partnership officer, speak about their work and the current projects they are undertaking in association with 23 partner organisations.

The talk will take place at 7.30pm and is £2.50 for non-members.