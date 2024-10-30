People of all ages are invited to a free fun day at Lynn’s College of West Anglia today.

The event, which is on the theme of ‘changing lives through sustainability’, is open to the public with games and activities for all ages, and local food, drink and gift suppliers at the Tennyson Road premises.

Among the suppliers at the event, being held from 10am to 3pm, will be the following organisations and businesses: Anglia Training Centre (ATC); Lucys Cakes; King’s Lynn Audi; KL1 Radio; The Solar Shed; Norfolk Chamber of Commerce; West Norfolk Council; Holkham Hall; Downham Cider/Tickled Gin; Searles; Reeseys Ice Cream Van; The Wild Hub; Youth Climate Solutions; School of Nursing Studies; Norfolk Police; Cambridge Chambers and College Activities.

College of West Anglia in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

People are also invited to see the college’s new Green Skills Centre.