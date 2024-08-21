A day of smooth soulful music returns to town this weekend.

Another free live music event organised by West Norfolk Council is taking place on Tuesday at Market Place on Sunday.

Soulful Sunday takes place from noon-4pm and features live music from Soul Sisters, Diggin’ For Diamonds and DJ sets from Mark Purdy throughout the day.

Soulful Sunday will take place on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place this weekend. Pictured is a performance during Folk In The Town in 2018

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and public open space, said: “I’m pleased that thousands attended our free cinema screenings in Hunstanton and Lynn last weekend.

“This weekend we are bringing more live music to the Tuesday Market Place.

“There’ll be great soul music and DJ sets to get people singing along and tapping their toes.

“This is one of many events planned over the summer holidays to support town centre businesses and give people another great reason to head into town.”

The borough council has more free events planned every weekend through the summer holidays in Lynn, as well as many in Hunstanton throughout August and September.

Find out more about Lynn summer events at west-norfolk.gov.uk/events and Hunstanton events at west-norfolk.gov.uk/hunstantonevents.

