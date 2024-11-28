Range of things to see and do including family days out, cinema screenings and exhibitions in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk in the coming week
Here’s a range of things to see and do to keep everyone entertained in the coming week.
EXHIBITIONS
Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.
True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.
Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.
Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.
FAMILY
Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.
Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.
Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.
Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.
Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.
FUNDRAISING
Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.30pm.
Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, November 29, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lynn: Corn Exchange:
Tuesday, December 10-Sunday, January 5, Cinderella, £19-£25
Corn Exchange Cinema:
Paddington in Peru (PG): Fri, 1.15pm, Sat, 5pm, Sun, 1.15pm, Mon, 10.30am, 1.30pm, Tue, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, Wed, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, Thu, 10.30am, 1.30pm
Wicked: Fri, 10am, 3.30pm, Sun, 10am, 3.30pm, Mon, 10am, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Tue, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Wed, 10am, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Thu, 12pm, 3.30pm
Gladiator 2 (15): Fri, 8.30pm, Sun, 7.30pm, Mon, 4.15pm, Tue and Wed, 7.30pm, Thu, 4.15pm
Rear Window (1954) (PG): Fri, 11am
Widow Clicquot (2023) (15): Fri, 2pm
La Cocina (2024) (15): Fri, 5pm
Kaimynai (18): Fri, 7pm
Maria (2024) (15): Fri, 8pm
This is Going to be Big (2023): Sat, 11am
Student Films from COWA: Sat and Sun, 2pm
All We Imagine as Light (2024): Sat, 5pm
Anora (2024): Sat, 8pm
Flow (2024): Sun, 11am
Hard Truths (2024): Sun, 5pm
Majestic Cinema:
Moana 2 (PG): Fri, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, Sat and Sun, 10,30pm, 12pm, 2.30pm, 5pm, 8pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm
Wicked (PG): Fri, 1.30pm, 4,30pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 7.30pm,
Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:
Saturday, December 7-Sunday, January 5, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, £19.50-£23
Westacre Theatre:
Wednesday, December 4, 7.30pm, History Wardrobe - A 1970s Christmas, £10-£20
Saturday, December 14-Tuesay, December 24, History Wardrobe - A 1970s Christmas, £8-£18
WALKS AND TOURS
West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.
Friday, November 29, 2pm, Grimston Woods easterly end of Low Road, interesting route through woods, no roads.
Monday, December 2, 2pm, Ringstead Courtyard Farm On left, 1 mile along Burnham Rd, fields, tracks and minor road. Good view over the coast.
Wednesday, December 4, 10.30am, The Walks main entrance, opposite Library, firm flat surfaces, also suitable for wheel and push chairs. Distance to suit various needs.
Thursday, December 5, 10am, Marham Fen Use Lay-by at bottom of Collin's Lane, Marham Rd, paths, track and woods