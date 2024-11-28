Here’s a range of things to see and do to keep everyone entertained in the coming week.

EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

Princess Theatre Hunstanton

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.30pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, November 29, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange:

Tuesday, December 10-Sunday, January 5, Cinderella, £19-£25

Corn Exchange Cinema:

Paddington in Peru (PG): Fri, 1.15pm, Sat, 5pm, Sun, 1.15pm, Mon, 10.30am, 1.30pm, Tue, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, Wed, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, Thu, 10.30am, 1.30pm

Wicked: Fri, 10am, 3.30pm, Sun, 10am, 3.30pm, Mon, 10am, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Tue, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Wed, 10am, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Thu, 12pm, 3.30pm

Gladiator 2 (15): Fri, 8.30pm, Sun, 7.30pm, Mon, 4.15pm, Tue and Wed, 7.30pm, Thu, 4.15pm

Rear Window (1954) (PG): Fri, 11am

Widow Clicquot (2023) (15): Fri, 2pm

La Cocina (2024) (15): Fri, 5pm

Kaimynai (18): Fri, 7pm

Maria (2024) (15): Fri, 8pm

This is Going to be Big (2023): Sat, 11am

Student Films from COWA: Sat and Sun, 2pm

All We Imagine as Light (2024): Sat, 5pm

Anora (2024): Sat, 8pm

Flow (2024): Sun, 11am

Hard Truths (2024): Sun, 5pm

Majestic Cinema:

Moana 2 (PG): Fri, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, Sat and Sun, 10,30pm, 12pm, 2.30pm, 5pm, 8pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm

Wicked (PG): Fri, 1.30pm, 4,30pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 7.30pm,

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, December 7-Sunday, January 5, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, £19.50-£23

Westacre Theatre:

Wednesday, December 4, 7.30pm, History Wardrobe - A 1970s Christmas, £10-£20

Saturday, December 14-Tuesay, December 24, History Wardrobe - A 1970s Christmas, £8-£18

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Friday, November 29, 2pm, Grimston Woods easterly end of Low Road, interesting route through woods, no roads.

Monday, December 2, 2pm, Ringstead Courtyard Farm On left, 1 mile along Burnham Rd, fields, tracks and minor road. Good view over the coast.

Wednesday, December 4, 10.30am, The Walks main entrance, opposite Library, firm flat surfaces, also suitable for wheel and push chairs. Distance to suit various needs.

Thursday, December 5, 10am, Marham Fen Use Lay-by at bottom of Collin's Lane, Marham Rd, paths, track and woods