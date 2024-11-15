In his weekly, That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events...

Just over a month to go before Christmas (as if you needed reminding!), and there’s plenty of seasonal entertainment to enjoy, plus of course, the annual switching on of the Christmas lights in Lynn town centre in a few days’ time, details to follow.

Continuing with my plug for pantos being presented locally this winter, I noticed the Wicked Witches of Oz fly into Downham from Thursday, January 23 till Sunday, January 26, with performances starting at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday and Sunday.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place..

The Sunday matinee performance is the final show and Downham Town Hall is the venue. Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/melody-allsorts-of-downham or No.8 The Old Bookshop.

I’m glad to see The Dickens Theatre Company coming to Lynn to give their take on that Christmas Dickens Classic: A Christmas Carol, at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange.

It’s suitable for ages eight and over and there are school and group discounts. Performances are at 1pm and 7pm on Wednesday, November 20. Contact 01553 764864 for details.

Do pick up a copy of the Alive Corn Exchange brochure or look online for details of the varied entertainment on offer this winter at the venue. An Irish-themed entertainment is presented on Monday, November 18, and Joe Pasquale entertains on Thursday, November 21.

The Friends of True’s Yard are holding a bingo night on Friday, November 22 from 6.30pm for 7pm eyes down! Ferry Lane Social Club is the venue and tickets are £7.50. To book tickets, phone 01553 770479. Why not become a friend of the yard?

I recently visited an excellent art exhibition being held at The Custom House, organised by The Greyfriars Art Space; Their work is displayed on the ground floor.

I would also recommend a visit to The GroundWork Gallery, nearby, or visit: groundworkgallery.com to learn about current events and activities being held.

For Ancient Roman action, the movie to see this week is Gladiator II, released today.

Lucius fights for the glory of Rome to be returned to its people after the conquest of his home by tyrannical emperors. All roads should lead to your local cinema!

The Lynn Community Cinema Club’s Winter Season leaflet is now out covering their programme from this month to April 2025. Alternatively, visit: www.klccc.uk

A reminder that the next Lynn Festival Coffee Concert takes place next Friday, at Lynn Town Hall, starting 11am. Doors open at 10.30am for coffee and cake and music by Schubert, Beethoven and Ravel will be performed by The Astatine Piano Trio.

More Musical Reminders! The Cambridge Renaissance Voices perform music for the Virgin Mary from Josquin to Victoria at Lynn Minster this Sunday, 7.30pm, tickets on the door or book online: www. cambridgerenaissancevoices.org.uk

This Sunday the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra performs music by Shostakovich and Clyne at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange, starting 3.30pm.

Lastly, two books to read this winter. The book club which meets at The Stuart House Hotel, Goodwin’s Road, Lynn, will meet next at 5pm on Wednesday, January 15.

They will discuss their chosen book, Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations with Friends. Do come along for discussion, chat and refreshments.

I also recommend trying Lee and Andrew Child’s number one bestseller In Too Deep, is it worth its chart position, what do you think?