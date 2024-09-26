A lecture will introduce people to plans for a new pilgrim trail.

The lecture is being held at Lynn’s Thoresby College on South Quay on Thursday, October 3 to introduce Civic Society members to the new King’s Lynn to Walsingham Way (KLWW) Pilgrim Trail project.

The project is being managed by the St Margaret and St Nicholas Parish Trust.

The lecture is being held at Thoresby College in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Historian Dr Paul Richards and Phillip Eke, tourism officer at the borough council, are working with Canon Mark Dimond of Lynn Minster and Father Peter Doll from Norwich Cathedral to raise funds and secure the route.

The goal is to progress the project that will relaunch a modern Lynn to Walsingham pilgrim trail as well as promote physical and spiritual well-being, green tourism, heritage discovery and village economies on the route.

The event starts at 7.30pm with free entry for members and visitors can attend for £2.