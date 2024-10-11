A play about human connection is coming to a historic town venue next weekend.

Forgotten in The Land of Egypt will be coming to the stage at St George's Guildhall’s Art Centre in Lynn on Saturday, October 19.

Directed by Tom Murray, the play is about loneliness and the longing for human connection.



The synopsis is as follows: In 1632 The Fens were drained. In 2050, The Fens, return to the sea. Two children play in the waterscape.

They tell tales of a mythic ‘Waterman’ who scours the water for sunken parts.

But, in the bitter struggle for survival, the play adopts a more sinister note.

Meanwhile, in Ely, in 2023, a priest gets a visit from a woman haunted by prophetic dreams.

It’s a play about grief, faith, and the climate crisis; the crashing confluence of past and present; the refusal to heed the warnings that were given.

The play will start at 8pm and tickets are available from the Alive Corn Exchange website which are between £10 and £15.

