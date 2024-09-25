An action-packed fun day being held at a school will feature stalls, rides and games.

The fun day is being held at St Martha’s Catholic Primary School in Lynn on Saturday from 1pm-6pm.

The event is open to all in the hope of raising the profile of the school within the local community and ensuring that everyone knows that it is open to everyone.

St Martha's Catholic Primary School in King's Lynn is hosting the fun day this weekend. Picture: Google Maps

On the day there will be rides to enjoy and stalls to wander around as well as a tour of the school.

There will also be bouncy castles for the youngsters to enjoy as well as entertainment, activities, and games to take part in and much more.

If you wish to hold a stall at the fun day, email: stmfunday@gmail.com, but be quick as the last few pitches remain.