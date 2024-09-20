Described by the organisers as the “small festival with the big heart’ - King’s Lynn Literature Festival starts next week with 17 world-class writers.

Six events will run from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29 in the town hall.

Festival chair/director Sherie Naidoo has assembled a line up of some best-selling authors, award-winning poets, literary critics and commentators. Friday features Louise Doughty (Appletree Yard; Platform 7), Sarah May (Becky; the Rise and Fall of Queen Suburbia), Rachel Hore (A Beautiful Spy; One Moonlit Night) and Bridget Walsh (The Tumbling Girl; The Innocents).

Festival events will take place at Lynn Town Hall

Saturday morning the attention turns to ‘From Fact to Fiction” with D.J Taylor, a writer and literary critic leading a discussion on novels and short stories with a basis in historical fact, and writers Jill Dawson and Rachel Hore. In the afternoon best selling poet Wendy Cope, Ramona Herdman and Rory Waterman explore “Poets and Poetry”. The evening features Vernon Bogdanor and Simon Lewis.

The festival logo

Sunday morning will see tips on getting work published from Kate Macdonald, Susan Grossey and Camilla Balshaw. In the afternoon session, John Greening will be reading selected poems and Lisa St Aubin de Teran returns to the festival to talk to Professor Chris Bigsby about her novels.

Full details can be found at https://kllitfests.com. Tickets, from the Corn Exchange on 01553 764864 or website, cost £15 per session or £51 for all six.

A festival spokesperson said: “Perhaps now that the Party Conferences are underway your focus might fall on the discussion taking place on the Saturday evening session between Sir Vernon Bogdanor and Simon Lewis both eminent in the political field?

“Or would the colourful life of Lisa St Aubin de Teran draw your interest? - then there’s Louise Doughty who has had her writing adapted into successful TV dramas, BBC’s Apple Tree Yard and Platform Seven filmed by ITVX.

“One of the writers, Susan Grossey has had a successful 25-year career as an anti-money laundering consultant advising banks, law firms, etc her novels connected to financial crime take place in Cambridge with King’s Lynn planned as the next setting.”

There is also Lunch with the Writers on Saturday and Sunday, email: kllf.lunches@gmail.com to book.