In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back at charity fundraisers from 2002 and 2005…

November 2002: These student nurses dressed in scrubs and armed with bedpans and buckets hit the streets of Lynn town centre in support of Pudsey. Back from left, Stephanie Payne, Nicole Walsh, Debbie Cleland and Rachel Abel; front, Catherine Knight, Joann Birchead and Clair Whitehorn.

November 2002: Lynn football club stalwarts Aaron Davis (left) and Wesley Moule got into fundraising spirit with a sponsored walk.

November 2002: A fundraising fair at St Edmund’s Community School , North Lynn, raised around £350 and staff in fancy dress raised another £100 in Lynn. Caroline Roe was in the Pudsey Bear outfit and Tracie Collins was one of the Blues Brothers.

November 2005: A photo-call for Sam Hester (left) and Karen Blackburn before their Children in Need fundraiser at Gaywood’s One Stop store. Sam, a sales assistant, pledged to spend seven-and-a-half hours cycling on an exercise bike and assistant manager Sarah agreed to a sponsored silence for the whole day.

November 2005: Staff at Lynn firm Biddles got into the spirit of fundraising with a pyjama party and cake sale.

November 2005: Staff from Lynn estate agents Russen and Turner, many dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland, soak their boss Larry Russen outside their office.

November 2005: Newly-shorn Springwood High School student Richard White bravely volunteered for a head shave, and is surrounded by fellow pupils who paid to watch.

November 2005: Pupils at Dersingham’s St George’s School arranged a hair-dyeing stall in aid of Children in Need.

November 2005: Staff at the Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branch in Downham went back to the rock ‘n’ roll 1950s. From left, Rozanne Rix, Lynne Ormiston, Pauline Law and Deborah Durrance.

