A Lynn-based youth organisation is launching a new year recruitment campaign.

New recruits aged 12 and above and in at least Year 8 at school, are invited to the Loke Road headquarters of 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron of the Air Training Corps on Wednesday, January 15 from 7pm to 8pm to find out more about the organisation.

If you are ready for a new adventure, the Air Cadets could be right for you. If you are a fan of aviation, action and adventure or have a love for sports, music or making new friends, then go along to the recruitment event and find out more.

Freedom of the Borough in 2019

Cadets also attend a number of local and civic events including the prestigious Freedom of the Borough parade.

Pauline Petch

Young people interested in attending the recruitment event can book a place by emailing: 42@rafac.mod.gov.uk

Cadets on parade back in 2019

In addition, the ATC is also looking for new volunteer staff to come on board. Group leader Flt. Lt. Pauline Petch said: “Anyone interested in helping take the squadron to the next stage please get in touch.”

Volunteers must be aged 20 and over and uniformed officers can serve up to the age of 65. The commitment is around 12 hours a month which can be flexible to fit around work and family.

What is expected in return is “clear communication, good organisation and commitment to your squadron” the organisation says.

Volunteers do not need a military background/experience or relevant skills such as flying and gliding experience. Training and uniforms will be provided.

There are also opportunities to move up the ranks for those who would like to progress further. Find out more by calling 01553 661240 or email the same address as above for the recruitment event.